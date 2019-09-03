Mrs. Peggy Hancock Pittman, age 89, of Rome, Georgia, formerly of St. Pauls, North Carolina, passed away on September 1, 2019.

Mrs. Pittman was born in Newberry County, South Carolina on March 7, 1930, daughter of the late William L. Hancock and the late Mary Evelyn Perry Hancock. She was also preceded in death by her husband, David Murray Pittman. Mrs. Pittman was a homemaker and was a member of St. Pauls Presbyterian Church.

Survivors include two daughters, Jean Smith and her husband, Jimmy, and Brenda Bolt and her husband, Troy; two granddaughters, Lea Brown and her husband, Jeff, and Shannon Watters and her husband, Kyle; two great grandsons, Matt Brown and Hunter Watters.

A private graveside service will take place at a later date at Gardens of Faith Cemetery in Lumberton, NC.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Renaissance Marquis and their staff for their care and loving support for over twenty years and Winthrop Health and Rehab for everything during her final days.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Pauls Presbyterian Church, 228 North Old Stage Road, St. Pauls, NC 28384.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.