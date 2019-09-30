Mrs. Patricia Elaine Samuels, age 65, of Cedartown, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019, at a local hospital.

Mrs. Samuels was born in Floyd County, Georgia on May 8, 1954, daughter of the late Joe Lawton Connelly and the late Mary Pauline Logan Connelly. She was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include her husband, Charles Robert Samuels, to whom she was married on June 15, 1984; a daughter, Deborah Putnal and her husband, David, Cedartown; a step-son, Chuck Samuels, Rome; a granddaughter, Sarah Elaine Putnal; a great grandson, Jonathan David “J.D.” Pegg.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019, at 12 noon in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Clifford Free officiating. Interment will follow in Polk Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 11am until the service time.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday at 11:30am and include: Chris Chapman, Derrick Chapman, Dennis Chapman, Corey Pegg, David Putnal and Chuck Samuels.

