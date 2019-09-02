Mrs. Marjorie Nell Dotson Whaley, age 82, of Rome, passed away on August 30, 2019, at her residence.

Mrs. Whaley was born in Tuscumbia, Alabama on May 6, 1937, daughter of the late Dr. Floyd David Dotson and the late Hettie Houston Miller Dotson. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, James R. “Jim” Whaley, on September 11, 2007, and by four siblings, Helen Tittle, Frances Blackburn, James Dotson and David Dotson. Mrs. Whaley worked for many years as an Administrative Assistant at Berry College. She was a member of New Armuchee Baptist Church where she was a former member of the senior choir.

Survivors include a daughter, Angela Ray, Rome; a grandson, Josh Ray (Sheila), Rome; two great granddaughters, Amber Hightower and Tabitha Garrett; several great-great grandchildren; her life-long friend and sister-in-law, Joann Dotson, Florence, AL; several nieces & nephews; her beloved kitty, Gracie.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 11:30am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with Dr. David Howard officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Tuesday from 10am until the service time.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Mrs. Whaley’s caregivers, Pam, Patricia, Denise, Rhonda, Summer and Becky, for the loving care they gave her during her illness.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.