Mrs. Marion Holden Burnett, age 95, of Rome, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019, at a local healthcare facility.

Mrs. Burnett was born in Pittsfield, MA on January 24, 1924, the daughter of the late Wallace Herbert Holden and the late Mable Roberts Holden. She worshipped her Lord for 66 years at St. Mary’s Catholic Church where she was a past member of the Altar Society. She volunteered at St. Mary’s Catholic School while her daughters attended from 1953 – 1978. She later volunteered in the reading program at Alto Park Elementary School. Her hobby in recent years was crocheting afghans for everyone she knew, making more than 50. She was the heart of her family cooking Sunday dinner every week for decades. Her favorite questions were “Are you hungry?” and “Have I made you an afghan?” She was a second “Mom” to every neighborhood child.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Jesse Wilkes Burnett; her grandson, Ronald Clifton “Ronnie” Smith; her sisters, Betty Cameron Chumley, Ruth Maley and Carolyn Claffie; and her dear friend, Jean Copeland.

Mrs. Burnett is survived by her daughters, Virginia D’Ambrosio (Art), Ruth Burnett Smith, Lynn Kerce (Steve), Margaret Shillinglaw and Mary Carter (Lee); her special nephew, Bill Cameron (Earlene); her grandchildren, Kevin Smith (Desiree), Dena Wade (Matthew), Ryan Kerce (Stephanie), Michael Kerce (Amanda), Andy Shillinglaw (Beth), Jessica Cantrell (Daniel), Jake Carter and Gina Lance (Brandon); her great grandchildren, Tony, Jesse, KayeDee, Mattie, Sam, Gabe, Savannah, Caroline, Noah, Jonathan, Connor, Sophie, Anna Claire and Bryant; her great-great grandchildren, Addison and Waylon.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 10:30 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Father Juan Anzora officiating. Interment will follow at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, from 5pm until 7pm.

Those gentlemen serving as Pallbearers are asked to assemble at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Thursday at 10:00 am and include: Kevin Smith, Ryan Kerce, Michael Kerce, Jake Carter, Andy Shillinglaw and Brandon Lance.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.