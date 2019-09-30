MRS. MARIE HOUSER, age 80, of Trion, Georgia passed away Friday, September 27, 2019, at her residence. A native of Trion, Georgia, she was born to the late Felton Joseph and Addie Jewel Hollis Westbrook, on November 16, 1938. Mrs. Houser took pride in being a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late James Edward Houser; a son, Phillip Wayne Houser; sisters, Irene Franklin, Esther Hammond, and Paula Walker; and brothers, Ray Westbrook, Robert Westbrook, and Charles Westbrook.

Surviving are sons, Jimmy (Beth) Houser, David B. (Laura) Houser, and Stacy Houser (Luann Brady); Grandchildren, Stephanie Kirby, Dustin Houser, Cassidy Houser, Caity Beth Houser, Josie Houser, Taylor Rose Houser, Jameson Houser, Caleb Houser, Gage Houser, and Peyton Edney; 3 Great grandchildren; a sister, Bonnie Clowdis. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral service will be held Sunday, September 29, 2019, at 3:00 P.M. from the Graveside with Minister Brad Hayes and Minister Josh Daniel officiating; Interment in West Hill Cemetery. Active Pallbearers will be Jimmy Houser, David B. Houser, Stacy Houser, Cassidy Houser, Jameson Houser, and Caleb Houser. The family will receive friends Saturday, September 28th from 6-8pm at Earle Rainwater Funeral Home.