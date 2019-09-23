Mrs. Lynda Padgett Collier, age 76, of Rome, GA passed away peacefully Friday, September 20, 2019, in a local health care facility.

Mrs. Collier was born in Shannon, GA on April 18, 1943, daughter of the late James Elijah and Florence Clifford Padgett. She was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Frederick Collier, by her sisters, Margaret Munroe, Estelle O’Neal, Doris Rice, and Marie Richards, and by her brothers, Henry Padgett, Donald Padgett, Clarence Padgett, Jerry Padgett, and Franklin Padgett.

Mrs. Collier took pride in being a stay at home mother to her four children and the many she was blessed to care for in her home. Mrs. Collier was employed for many years with Charles Williams Development Company as Manager of Heatherwood Apartments, and also with the transitioning of the former Roman Inn into Winthrop Court. Mrs. Collier was a member of Calvary Baptist Church after being an active member of 5th Avenue Baptist Church for many years.

Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Clayton Collier; daughters, Kim Schumacher (Steve) of Acworth and Paige Hammond (Patrick) of Lilburn; sons, Vince Collier (Schawna) of Calhoun, and Grant Collier (Hope) of Adairsville; brother, Calvin Padgett of Eufaula, AL; 6 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at 4pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. Larry Burgess and Dr. Gary Graves officiating. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Sunday from 2 until 3:45pm.

Pallbearers will include Grant Collier, Vince Collier, Ben Hammond, Patrick Hammond, Steve Schumacher, and Isaac Collier. Honorary pallbearers will include Mrs. Collier’s caregivers.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.