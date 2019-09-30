Mrs. Linda Gray Campbell Holder, age 83 of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019. She was born on November 26, 1935 in Rome, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Jimmy Doyle and Gladys Marie Laney Campbell.

Mrs. Holder is survived by her daughters, Lisa Williams (Mike) and Lola Barker (Larry Yawn); sons, Grant Barker (Diana) and Chris Barker (Monica); sisters, Delane Bodiford and Jimmie Ann Womack; 6 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and special friend Robert Rakestraw.

Mrs. Holder is preceded in death by her parents; and her husband George Haywood Holder Jr.

In keeping with Mrs. Holders’ wishes she will be cremated and a private memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mrs. Linda Gray Campbell Holder.