Mrs. Emory Gwendolyn “Gwen” Cooper Jones, age 93 of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Friday morning, September 20, 2019.

She was born on January 5, 1926 in Walton County, Georgia the daughter of the late Clarence Emory Cooper and the late Orene Harper Cooper. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, James W. Jones. Mrs. Jones had worked for the Hartford Insurance Company and also the J C. Penny Company retiring following many dedicated years.

Gwen Jones is survived by her loving family, her son, Wade Jones; daughter, Nancy Jones Cowart; sister, Rachel Kimbro; grandchildren, Russ & Sara, Nickie & Ryan, Dustin & Amanda, Robert & Laura and eight great grandchildren. A number of nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.

Funeral services for Emory Gwendolyn “Gwen” Jones will be conducted on Monday afternoon, September 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. from the Chapel of the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Fetkenhour officiating. Interment will follow in the Polk Memory Gardens. The Family will receive Friends on Monday morning, September 23, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Litesey Funeral Home.

For personal condolences and to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website at liteseyfh.com.

The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Emory Gwendolyn “Gwen” Cooper Jones.