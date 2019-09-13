Mrs. Dorothy W. Ward, age 91, of Cave Spring, went to her Heavenly home on Thursday, September 12, 2019.

Mrs. Ward was born in Telfair County, Georgia on January 2, 1928, daughter of the late Jacob and Emma Clements. She resided in Savannah for more than 50 years, moving to the Rome area in 2002. She has been a faithful member of the Hollywood Baptist Church and was proud to be the oldest member. She was dear to many and was affectionally known as Miss Dot or Mama Dot. Her grandson summed up her sweet gentle spirit by saying “she was the most comfortable person to be around of any that I have ever known.” We as a family are blessed to have had the gift of her presence in our lives for so many years; our name for her was “Wonderful”, but she was also known as “My” Mother, Grandma, Maw Maw and Granny. She was a loving woman and a much-loved woman, blessed by many and a blessing to many.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Payton Henry Ward, Jr., a loving son-in-law, Rholan Evans Clifton, a grand son-in-law, Mark Bonner, 3 sisters and 2 brothers.

Survivors include her daughter, Carole Clifton, Cave Spring; 2 grandchildren. Bill Clifton and Stacey Bonner; her cherished great-granddaughter, Anna Bonner; several nieces and nephews, as well as her fur baby and constant companion, “Ebbie”

Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, September 14, 2019, in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. David Harper will officiate. Interment will follow in the Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 11am until time for the service.

There will be a memorial service will be held in Savannah at a later date, for her family and friends in the Savannah area.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.