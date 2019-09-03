Mrs. Clemmie Sue Howell Baker, age 84 of Centre, passed away Sunday, September 1st at Cherokee Health & Rehab. Funeral services will be 3:PM Tuesday, September 3rd at Perry Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. David Dale officiating; burial will follow in Cherokee Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3:PM Tuesday at the funeral home. Pallbearers include Randy Baker, Joe Nowak, John Bates, Jeff Bates, Craig Bates, Mike Flynt, Mark Flynt, Joey Reed. Honorary Pallbearers will be her adopted grandkids. Survivors include her husband, Robert “Bobby” Baker; son, Steve Baker of Centre; several nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, David Baker. Mrs. Baker was a native of Cherokee County, the daughter of the late Virgil Wright “Duke” and Vera Lois Richey Howell, was a teacher’s aide at Dee Day School, a caregiver to her many adopted grandkids and was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fairview Cemetery Fund.