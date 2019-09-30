Mrs. Carolyn Marie Jones Cromer, age 79, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at a local healthcare facility.

Mrs. Cromer was born in Floyd County, Georgia on February 11, 1940, daughter of the late Harold Jones and the late Nora Davis Jones. She was also preceded in death by her husband, J. W. Cromer. Prior to retirement, Mrs. Cromer worked for Coosa Bakery. She was a member of East Rome Baptist Church.

Survivors include two sons, Robert Parker, Cave Spring, and Harlan Cromer, Rome; a daughter, Jan Parker, Piedmont, AL; 6 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 4pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Jim Parker officiating. Private interment will be in the family lot at Pleasant Hope Cemetery.

