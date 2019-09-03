Mrs. Betty Faye Heath Maddox, age 88 of Cedartown, Georgia passed away on Sunday evening, September 1, 2019.

She was born on February 24, 1931 in Cave Spring, Georgia a daughter of the late Paul David Heath and the late Annie Ruth Bell Heath Cole. Prior to her retirement, Mrs. Maddox had worked for the Good Year/Meggitt Companies, retiring following thirty five years of dedicated service. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Maddox was also preceded in death by her husband, George Allison Maddox, Sr., a grandson, Kyle Maddox; sister, Gladys Eaves and brothers, Harvey Heath, Ralph Heath and Bobby Heath.

Betty Maddox is survived by her sons and daughters in law, George A. Maddox, Jr., & Sharon and Calvin Maddox, Sr. & Sandra; brother and sister in law, Billy Heath & Vivi; sisters and brothers in law, Marvine Forrister, Joyce Turner, Vivian Preston and Shirley Landers & Jimmy; her grandchildren, Kristin Martin & Josh and Calvin Maddox, Jr. and great grandchild, Maddox Martin. A number of nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.

Funeral services for Betty Faye Heath Maddox will be conducted on Wednesday morning, September 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from the Chapel of the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home with Rev. Jason Loudermilk and Rev. Justin Carter officiating. Interment will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening, September 3, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Litesey Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Jeremy Cope, C.J. Landers, Joe Landers, Jarron Landers, Jerome Heath, Jerry Turner and Chris Preston.

