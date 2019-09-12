Mr. William David Pyle age 56 of Rome Georgia passed away Wednesday September 11, 2019.

Mr. Pyle was born December 24, 1962 in Rome Georgia to the late William Everett & Evelyn Lee Pyle and was also preceded in death by a sister Janice P. Holt.

Surviving are his daughter Ivy P. Casey and Two grandchildren Lennox Casey and Lillian Casey.

Mr. Pyle wishes was for cremation and a memorial service will be announced later.

The Lester Litesey Funeral Home is in charge of the services for Mr. William David Pyle.