Mr. Victor Franklin Mulinix, age 72, of Mulinix Road, Kingston passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Piedmont Hospital, Atlanta.

He was born in Rome, GA, September 4, 1947, son of the late Rufus Eugene Mulinix, Sr. and Martha Hefner Mulinix. Mr. Mulinix was a member of Kingston Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rufus Eugene Mulinix, Sr. and Martha Hefner Mulinix.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Martha G. “Marty” Mulinix; son, Benjamin S. Mulinix and his wife Frances; brother, Rufus Eugene Mulinix, Jr. and his wife Lisa; nephews, Micah Mulinix, Asa Mulinix, and Jacob Mulinix.



A celebration of Victor’s life will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Kingston Baptist Church with Rev. Bill Cline officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at the church.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Kingston Woman’s History Club, P.O. Box 261 Kingston, GA, 30145 or Kingston Baptist Church, P. O. Box 369, Kingston, Georgia, 30145.

R. Dudley Barton & Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, will be in charge of funeral arrangements for Mr. Victor Franklin Mulinix.