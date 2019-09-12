MR. STEVEN R. HAMILTON, age 42, of Horton Road, Summerville, Georgia passed away Monday, September 9, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Rome, Georgia on August 3, 1977, a son of Hazel Burgess and Edward Hamilton, who survive. Mr. Hamilton was self employed.

Surviving are wife, Alecia Fay Hamilton; mother and step father, Hazel and Don Burgess; father and step mother, Edward and Lisa Hamilton; daughter, Emma Brooke Hamilton; son-Levi Steven Hamilton; granddaughter, Josie Fay Hamilton; sister, Kandi Stanfield; brother, Jason Hamilton.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 12th, at 2:00 P.M. from the J. D. Hill Memorial Chapel of Earle Rainwater Funeral Home with Dr. Charles Bishop officiating, interment in Weiss Lake Memorial Gardens. Active Pallbearers Levi Steven Hamilton, Dakota Lee, Dakota Deberry, Bradley Butts, Darren Hamilton, and Jammi Clifton. The Family will receive friends at the Funeral Home Thursday from 1 until 2 P.M. In lieu of flowers the Family request contributions to a Memorial Fund for funeral expenses at Southeast First National Bank of Summerville, Georgia.

Earle Rainwater Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.