Mr. Ricky Lee Ash, age 45, of Kingston, GA, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at a local hospital.

Mr. Ash was born in Rome, GA on February 20, 1974, son of Richard Lee Ash and the late Cynthia Darlene Overby Ash. He was a 1993 graduate of Model High School. Mr. Ash was employed with Syntec Industries here in Rome.

Survivors include his wife, the former Brandie Jean Cornwell, to whom he was married on February 28, 1999; his father, Richard Ash, Rome; his sister, Tina Ash, Kingston; his mother-in-law, Linda Lance (Troy), Kingston; his brother-in-law, Barry Cornwell, Lafayette, TN; aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 11am at the graveside in Rome Memorial Park. The Rev. Clifford Free will officiate.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements