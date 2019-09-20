Mr. Kerry Wade Kines, Sr., age 64, of Rome, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in a local hospital.

Mr. Kines was born in Rome, GA on January 22, 1955, son of the late Luther Kines and the late Gladys Blackwell Kines. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Debra Jean Thomas Kines, by a daughter, Mandy Elizabeth Kines, by a granddaughter, Makenzie Gordy, by 2 sisters, Toni Banks and Jean McElroy, and by 2 brothers, Luther William “Billy” Kines, Sr. and Michael Larry Kines, Sr. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Prior to his becoming disabled, he was employed with Steel King here in Rome. Mr. Kines was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Teresa Pope (Jeff), Rome, and Jennifer Cole (Ben), Aragon; 4 sons, Kerry Wade Kines, Jr., Jerry Kines, Robert Kines, and Kevin Kines, all of Rome; 2 brothers, Doyle Kines and Ray Kines, Sr.; 4 grandchildren, Shane Pope, Shanna Fabian (Tyler), Samantha Minter, and Kaylee Gordy; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Kenneth Boatner will officiate. Following the funeral service, Mr. Kines will be cremated.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 1pm until the service hour.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.