MR. JOE EDWARD BROWN, age 35, of Holland Community, Lyerly, Georgia. Passed away unexpectedly August 22, 2019. He was born in Rome, Georgia on December 4, 1983, a son of the late Linda Everett and Charles E. Brown , who survives. Mr. Brown worked for the Nissan auto parts company.
Surviving are His life partner, Daryle Lee Marsh; father, Charles E. Brown; brother, Charles James Brown; Nieces and Nephews.
A Life Celebration will be held Tuesday, September 17th, at Earle Rainwater Funeral Home from 5 until 8 P.M.
MR. JOE EDWARD BROWN, age 35, of Holland Community, Lyerly
MR. JOE EDWARD BROWN, age 35, of Holland Community, Lyerly, Georgia. Passed away unexpectedly August 22, 2019. He was born in Rome, Georgia on December 4, 1983, a son of the late Linda Everett and Charles E. Brown , who survives. Mr. Brown worked for the Nissan auto parts company.