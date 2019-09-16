MR. JOE EDWARD BROWN, age 35, of Holland Community, Lyerly, Georgia. Passed away unexpectedly August 22, 2019. He was born in Rome, Georgia on December 4, 1983, a son of the late Linda Everett and Charles E. Brown , who survives. Mr. Brown worked for the Nissan auto parts company.

Surviving are His life partner, Daryle Lee Marsh; father, Charles E. Brown; brother, Charles James Brown; Nieces and Nephews.

A Life Celebration will be held Tuesday, September 17th, at Earle Rainwater Funeral Home from 5 until 8 P.M.