Mr. James Rufus McCary, age 93, of Rome, GA, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. McCary was born in Rome, GA on February 28, 1926, son of the late Alex Thomas McCary and the late Eva Lee Green McCary. He served his country during World War II in the South Pacific campaign in the United States Navy. He worked at General Electric and retired after 37 years. He was a longtime member of Fellowship Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Lois Evelyn McCary, by his son, James “Jimmy” Darwin McCary, and by his brother, C. H. McCary.

Mr. McCary is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, David and Cheryl McCary of Waynesboro, GA; his grandchildren, Ben Ellison (Kristin) and Drew McCary (Kristina), all of Waynesboro; his 4 great grandchildren, West and Brinley Ellison and Hank and Luke McCary; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, WyDeene and Roy Webb; his aunt, Annie McCary; his special nieces and caregivers, Linda McKinney and Kimberly Blake; his nephews and several cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Fellowship Baptist Church with Dr. Dale Levan officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors.

The family will receive friends at Fellowship Baptist Church on Wednesday from 11:00 am until the service time.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at the church at 12:30 pm on Wednesday and are as follows: Active: Ben Ellison, Drew McCary, Ken Blake, Dennis McCary, Jimmy Moon and Randy McBurnett. Honorary: Austin McKinney, Stan Swinford, Michael Mansour, Terry McAbee, Roger Duncan, Dennis Johnston and Jack Ford, Jr.

The family would like to thank Mr. McCary’s caregivers, Jannie Beard and Annette Johnson, for their continued love and care and also the staff of Pruitt Homecare and Pruitt Hospice for their compassion and care throughout the years.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.