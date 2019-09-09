Mr. James Roy Ashworth, age 78 of the Mtn. View Community in Trion, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 following an extended illness.

Mr. Ashworth was born in Cloudland, Georgia on July 13, 1941, son of the late Carlton Ashworth and Sue Mason Ashworth. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam War. He was a retired millwright and construction contractor, and attended the Mountain View Baptist Church.

Mr. Ashworth is survived by sisters, Betty Dover and Barbara Ashworth; brothers and sister-in-law, Rayburn and Mary Alice Ashworth and Dewey Ashworth; Aunt, Agnes Gouger and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services for Mr. Ashworth will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the Petitt Chapel of the Coffman Funeral Home with Rev. Kevin Norton officiating. Interment will follow in the Moseley Cemetery with full military honors provided by the Shanklin-Attaway Post 5 of the American Legion Honor Guard.

Pallbearers will be Shane Ashworth, Josh Dover, Barry Ashworth, Jesse Smith, Efren Fonceca and Kevin Gorham. Honorary Pallbearers will be the south end Nursing and CNA Staff of the Pruitt Healthcare at Shepherd Hills.

Mr. Ashworth will be in state at the Coffman Funeral Home where the family will receive friends Monday evening from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M.

