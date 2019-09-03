Mr. Garey Randal Bowman, age 80, of Silver Creek, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at a local hospital.

Mr. Bowman was born in Floyd County, Georgia on November 12, 1938, son of the late Ernest Eugene Bowman and the late Gladys Dawson Bowman. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Marsha Ann Bowman, and by four brothers, Alfred, Larry, Ralph and Charles Bowman. Mr. Bowman was a veteran of the U. S. Army. He worked for many years as an industrial electrician. Mr. Bowman attended Unity Baptist Church, was a mason and a member of the American Legion Post #5.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Ann Mull Bowman, to whom he was married on April 10, 1964; two sons, Mark Bowman, Hobbs, NM, and Brian Bowman (Kristen), Acworth; three granddaughters, Amanda, Makenzie and Kaitlynn Bowman, Surprise, AZ; a sister, Beatrice Padgett, Rome; several nieces and nephews.

In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Bowman will be cremated.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, from 5 until 7pm.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.