Mr. Edward Newton Potts age 90 of Cartersville, Georgia departed this life Thursday September 27, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Potts was born in Cherokee county Friday December 7, 1928 to his parents; Lee and Lorena Sparks Potts. Mr. Potts was of the Church of God faith, he worked for New River Side in Cartersville. Ed loved the times when he could coon hunt! This was a passion and he loved it very much. Ed is preceded in death by his loving wife Faye Potts, parents Lee and Lorena Sparks Potts, brothers; Leonard Potts, Harold Potts, Gene Potts, Bud Potts and Joe Potts; step-grandson Jason Smith

Ed is survived by step – daughter Kathy Smith (David) of Cartersville and a sister Lillian Callahan of Portage, Indiana, step- granddaughter Kristy Smith and his special fur baby “Lady”.

Services to celebrate the life of Mr. Edward “Ed” Potts will be Sunday September 29, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. from The Faith Tabernacle with Randy Harris and Gary Woods officiating, internment will follow in the Zion Hill cemetery in Cartersville. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Rusty Woods, Gary Woods, Bobby Potts, Charles McCoy, Tony Potts and Jerry Potts. Visitation will be Saturday September 28, 2019 beginning at 12 Noon and on Sunday from 10 A.M. until 12 noon. Mr. Potts will lie in state at the church from 1 until the funeral hour