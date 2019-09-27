Mr. Edward Lamar Cason, age 86, of Aragon, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at a local hospital.

Mr. Cason was born in Dooley County, Georgia on March 31, 1933, son of the late Thomas Oliver “Bob” Cason and the late Katie King Cason Potts. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Billie Sue Davenport Cason, on January 17, 2004, by a son, Macheal Lamar Cason, by a grandson, Joseph Adam Cason, and by two brothers, James Edward Cason and Bobby Junior Cason. Mr. Cason was a veteran of the U. S. Army. Prior to retirement, he worked for a number of years for Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. in Cartersville. Mr. Cason was a faithful member of Damascus Baptist Church.

Survivors include three daughters, Susan Clay (Larry), Aragon, Brenda Cason, Silver Creek, and Illene Cason, Aragon; two sons, Travis Cason (Kathy), Silver Creek, and Wesley Cason, (Pam), Aragon; a sister, Bessie Mae Smith, Aragon; 19 grandchildren; 43 great grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, at 2pm at Damascus Baptist Church with the Rev. Kyle Tibbets and the Rev. Labron Cason officiating. Interment will follow in the Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 6 until 8pm.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at the church on Friday at 1:30pm and include; Active: Matt Elrod, Jason Cline, Dwayne Cason, Chris Pope, Casey Cason and Brandon Jones. Honorary: Trenton Jones, Caleb Cason, Jamie Wilkes and Isaac Cason.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.