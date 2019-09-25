MR. DARYL LEE MARSH – Age 46 – of Lyerly, Georgia passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019. He was born on October 29, 1972 to Samuel Frank Marsh, Sr. and the late Barbara “Beebob” Irene Foster Marsh. He was preceded in death by his companion, Joe Edward Brown. He graduated from Ridgeland High School Class of 1992, was a member of Chattanooga Valley Baptist Church, and for over twenty years he was employed at Shaw Industries.

Survivors are his father Samuel Frank Marsh, Sr. wife, Pamela Sharvett Jones Marsh; stepson, Shane E. Ruth; four sisters, Shelly Marsh, Barbara (Duck) Marsh, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Anna Marsh of Ringgold, Georgia, Cynthia Marsh of Chattanooga; two brothers, Samuel Frank Marsh, II of Chickamauga, Georgia, Robert (Martha) Marsh of Rossville, Georgia; grandmother, Dorthia Marsh; several aunts, uncles, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 1:00 P. M. at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 245 Southern Road, Chickamauga, Georgia with Pastor William Tramble as Eulogist. The family will receive friends at the church one hour before the service. Please share your thoughts and memories of Daryl Lee Marsh at www.willisfuneralhomedalton.com. Arrangements by Willis Funeral Home, Inc., Dalton, Georgia.