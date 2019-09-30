Mr. Clinton Allen “Tiny” Best, age 74, of Lindale, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at a local hospital.

Mr. Best was born in Etowah, Tennessee on January 3, 1945, son of the late Robert Best and the late Ethel Holcomb Best. He was a veteran of the National Guard. Prior to retirement, Mr. Best worked as a maintenance supervisor for Pilgrim’s Pride in Canton.

Survivors include his wife, Alice Paulette Caldwell Best; three children, Karen Melissa Best, James Alan Best and Kaye Myrick; a brother-in-law, Steve Caldwell; 6 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; nieces & nephews.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, from 5 until 7pm. In accordance to his wishes, Mr. Best will be cremated following the visitation and a private graveside service will be held at a later date at New Bethel Cemetery.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.