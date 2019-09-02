Mr. Clifford Marcella Beam, Jr., age 67, of Rome, passed away on Friday morning, August 30, 2019.

Mr. Beam was born in Rome, Georgia on September 30, 1951, son of Kathleen Bobo Beam and the late Clifford Marcella Beam, Sr. Mr. Beam was of the Baptist faith. He received a master’s degree from Berry College. Prior to retirement, he was a teacher for the gifted program at West Rome Middle School and East Rome Middle School. Following retirement, he worked at Lowes for several years. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandmother, Ella Carter Bobo.

Survivors include his mother, Kathleen Beam, Rome; a sister, Terri Aaron (Jim), Rome; a niece, Christa Aaron Meyer (Greg); a nephew, Matthew Aaron (Colleen); a great nephew, Warren Douglas Meyer; several cousins and their families.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 2pm at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Chaplain Billy Murdock will officiate.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Tuesday from 1 until 1:45pm.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Tuesday at 1:30pm and include: Robert Dobilas, Greg Meyer, Ken Bobo, Allen Bobo and Wayne Kitchens.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.