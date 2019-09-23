Mr. Cecil Douglas Haney age 86 of Centre, passed away Saturday, September 21st at his residence.

Graveside services with Military honors will be 1:PM Tuesday, September 24th at Cherokee Memory Gardens with Rev. Joe Witcher officiating.

Pallbearers include Jeremy Haney, Cade Storey, Kevin Haney, Freddie Dempsey, Wayne Maddox, Bryan Russell.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley Haney; son, Gary (Jackie) Haney of Gaylesville; daughter, Donna (Freddie) Dempsey of Centre; 2 grandsons and 2 great grandchildren.

Mr. Haney was a native of Etowah County, the son of the late John Henry, Jr and Mary Smith Haney, he was an electrician and a member of Unity Hill Baptist Church.