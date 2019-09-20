Mr. Andy Glenn LeCroy, age 68, of Rome, GA, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. LeCroy was born in Rome, GA on June 18, 1951, son of the late Guy Joseph LeCroy and the late Mildred Woods LeCroy. Prior to ill health, he was employed as a Supervisor with Best Manufacturing Company. He was a Christian and was of the Baptist faith. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by 4 brothers, Joe, Gary, Johnny and Donnie LeCroy.

Survivors include a sister, Vivian Rogers (Steve), Rome; his twin brother, Randy LeCroy (Diane), Rome; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Wayne Rogers will officiate. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel on Sunday from 1pm until time for the service.

Pallbearers serving are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday at 1:30pm and include: Jason Rogers, Brian Rogers, Timothy LeCroy, Cole LeCroy, Michael Watwood and Ben LeCroy

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.