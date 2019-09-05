More than 600 new Berry College students will participate in service projects Saturday in Rome and Floyd County for the college’s annual First-Year Service Day.

Both first-year and transfer students participate with their first-year seminar instructors and their First-Year Mentors, experienced Berry students who help to teach the class.

“An important tradition at Berry, First-Year Service Day is intended to introduce students to the Rome and Floyd County community while also strengthening bonds among classmates. Equally important, the day helps to introduce new students to the culture of service at the heart of Berry’s mission,” said Katherine Powell, director of the Office of First-Year Experience.

Malik LeBlanc, a sophomore business student, worked with community partners this summer to find a service project for all 37 First-Year Seminar classes. Projects range from washing dogs and building a puppy gym at PAWS to clearing brush at historic Zuber cemetery to hosting a singalong for residents at Brookdale Senior Living. Two groups will be working under the direction of Associate of Art Professor Brad Adams to paint a public mural under the second avenue walking bridge.