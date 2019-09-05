More than 600 new Berry College students will participate in service projects Saturday in Rome and Floyd County for the college’s annual First-Year Service Day.
Both first-year and transfer students participate with their first-year seminar instructors and their First-Year Mentors, experienced Berry students who help to teach the class.
“An important tradition at Berry, First-Year Service Day is intended to introduce students to the Rome and Floyd County community while also strengthening bonds among classmates. Equally important, the day helps to introduce new students to the culture of service at the heart of Berry’s mission,” said Katherine Powell, director of the Office of First-Year Experience.
Malik LeBlanc, a sophomore business student, worked with community partners this summer to find a service project for all 37 First-Year Seminar classes. Projects range from washing dogs and building a puppy gym at PAWS to clearing brush at historic Zuber cemetery to hosting a singalong for residents at Brookdale Senior Living. Two groups will be working under the direction of Associate of Art Professor Brad Adams to paint a public mural under the second avenue walking bridge.
|Organization
|Task
|Action Ministries-Rome
|Helping at Food Pantry
|American Red Cross
|Home Fire Campaign
|Angel Express
|clean and organize
|Antioch Cemetery
|Clear brush
|Arrowhead Environmental Education Center
|TBA
|Berry College Middle School
|Garden work, harvesting, mulching, weeding
|Brookdale Senior Living
|Music, ice-cream with residents
|Chieftains Museum
|clean up grounds and garden
|Community Kitchen
|food prep and cleaning facility
|CRBI
|Trail clean up
|Davies Homeless Shelter
|Work at South Meadow Garden
|End Slavery GA
|yard maintenance, help with office tasks
|Floyd County Master Gardeners
|fall clean up of ECO garden
|Floyd County Schools (Fine Arts)
|organize costumes for theatre department
|Habitat for Humanity
|cleaning, painting, reorganizing
|Harbor House
|indoor and outdoor work
|Homestead Hospice
|crafts with elderly hospice patients
|Hospitality House
|hospitality house thrift store. Organizing and cleaning
|Keep Rome Beautiful
|Paint Mural on river walk
|Living Proof Recovery
|greenhouse and garden work
|Mercy Care
|Light cleaning inside and outside
|Myrtle Hill
|cleaning monuments and light landscaping
|Nature Conservancy
|trail maintenance, parking lot installation, and invasive species removal.
|Network Day Service Center, Inc.
|put out pine straw and pressure wash concrete
|North Broad Youth Center
|TBA
|Open Door Children’s Home
|organize closets, indoor outdoor cleaning
|PAWS
|wash dogs, socialize animals/puppy playground construction
|Restoration Lindale, Inc.
|work outdoors clearing around creek
|Restoration Rome
|outdoor work at facility
|Ruth and Naomi Shelter
|outside work, cleaning inside,
|Salvation Army
|Touch up painting of Christmas Kettles, stands & signs. Construct a horseshoe pit.
|South Rome Community Garden
|weeding, filling raised beds with compost
|TRED
|Trail maintenance
|Zuber Cemetery
|clearing brush