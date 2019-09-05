More than 600 new Berry College students will participate in service projects Saturday in Rome and Floyd County for the college’s annual First-Year Service Day.

Both first-year and transfer students participate with their first-year seminar instructors and their First-Year Mentors, experienced Berry students who help to teach the class.

“An important tradition at Berry, First-Year Service Day is intended to introduce students to the Rome and Floyd County community while also strengthening bonds among classmates.  Equally important, the day helps to introduce new students to the culture of service at the heart of Berry’s mission,” said Katherine Powell, director of the Office of First-Year Experience. 

Malik LeBlanc, a sophomore business student, worked with community partners this summer to find a service project for all 37 First-Year Seminar classes.  Projects range from washing dogs and building a puppy gym at PAWS to clearing brush at historic Zuber cemetery to hosting a singalong for residents at Brookdale Senior Living.  Two groups will be working under the direction of Associate of Art Professor Brad Adams to paint a public mural under the second avenue walking bridge.

OrganizationTask
Action Ministries-RomeHelping at Food Pantry
American Red CrossHome Fire Campaign
Angel Expressclean and organize
Antioch CemeteryClear brush
Arrowhead Environmental Education CenterTBA
Berry College Middle SchoolGarden work, harvesting, mulching, weeding
Brookdale Senior LivingMusic, ice-cream with residents
Chieftains Museumclean up grounds and garden
Community Kitchenfood prep and cleaning facility
CRBITrail clean up
Davies Homeless ShelterWork at South Meadow Garden
End Slavery GAyard maintenance, help with office tasks
Floyd County Master Gardenersfall clean up of ECO garden
Floyd County Schools (Fine Arts)organize costumes for theatre department
Habitat for Humanitycleaning, painting, reorganizing
Harbor Houseindoor and outdoor work
Homestead Hospicecrafts with elderly hospice patients
Hospitality Househospitality house thrift store.  Organizing and cleaning
Keep Rome BeautifulPaint Mural on river walk
Living Proof Recoverygreenhouse and garden work
Mercy CareLight cleaning inside and outside
Myrtle Hillcleaning monuments and light landscaping
Nature Conservancytrail maintenance, parking lot installation, and invasive species removal.
Network Day Service Center, Inc.put out pine straw and pressure wash concrete
North Broad Youth CenterTBA
Open Door Children’s Homeorganize closets, indoor outdoor cleaning
PAWSwash dogs, socialize animals/puppy playground construction
Restoration Lindale, Inc.work outdoors clearing around creek
Restoration Romeoutdoor work at facility
Ruth and Naomi Shelteroutside work, cleaning inside,
Salvation ArmyTouch up painting of Christmas Kettles, stands & signs. Construct a horseshoe pit.
South Rome Community Gardenweeding, filling raised beds with compost
TREDTrail maintenance
Zuber Cemeteryclearing brush