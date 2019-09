Two men, Donald Dwen Hamilton, 56 of Rome, and Stanley Lydell Hamilton, 60 of Aragon, were arrested this week after reports said they attempted to shoot a man with a BB gun before attempting to run him over in a car.

Police stated that Donald Hamilton rammed the vehicle as he was sitting in the driver’s seat of his car.

The incident occurred back on September 1 at a location on Lookout Circle.

Both are charged with aggravated assault.

Donald is additionally charged with hit and run.