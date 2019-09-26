A correctional officer at the Floyd County Prison, Michael Landon Jones, 30 of Summerville, was arrested this week after he was accused of sneaking in meth, tobacco and rolling papers into the facility.

Reports said that Jones intended to give the items to the inmates.

The drugs were packaged in individual baggies.

Jones is charged with possession of meth, two counts possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, trading with inmates, items prohibited by an inmate an violation of oath of office.