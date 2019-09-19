Linda Ann Hall, age 66, of Silver Creek, passed away Monday September 16, 2019 at her residence.

Linda was born October 9, 1952 in Floyd County, a daughter of the late Waldo Hall and Louise Morgan Hall. She was retired from Alteration Express.

Survivors include her son and daughter in law, Kevin and Carrie Graham, Silver Creek; sisters, Joyce Early, Earlene Bishop, Janice Green, and Virginia Morris, grandchildren, Jessica Randall, Devin Graham, Lydia Graham, several nieces and nephews also survive.

In accordance to Linda wishes she will be cremated and a private memorial service will be held at a later date.

