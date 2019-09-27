Kathryn Christine “Mama Chris” King, age 88, of Rome, GA, passed away Wednesday morning, September 25, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

A native of Rome and Floyd County, Mama Chris was born January 23, 1931, daughter of the late Henton Alpha Baker and Lena Mae Sentell Baker. She was a housewife, homemaker and mother who was an active member of Riverside Baptist Church and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 30. For a brief period of time Mama Chris worked with Sam’s Club as a Demo Coordinator. She loved decorating, playing bingo, poetry, ceramics and singing. Mama Chris was also an avid Elvis fan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Julian King on November 6, 1992, whom she married June 17, 1948. A brother, Hildon Baker, and a step-grandson, Justin Hammond, also preceded her in death.

Mama Chris is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Carlena King Hammond and her husband, Dr. Dewey Hammond; one son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Kathy King, six grandchildren, Eric Hamby (Lisa), Christie Hamby Dodd (Clifton), Gretchen King Lobik (Daryl), Chip King (Tina), Ryan King (Brooke) and Brent King (Dana); two step-grandchildren, Angie Hammond Kendrick (Tom), and Rev. Dee Hammond (Katie). Fourteen great-grandchildren, Austin Smith (girlfriend Lindsey), Lindsay Hamby, Savannah Smith, Jay Hamby, Trey King, Hannah Lobik, Andrew Lobik, Chloe King, Anna Kate King, Braiden King, Ty Kendrick, Arron Dodd, Hunter Dodd and Jensen King; two step-great-grandchildren, Rebecca Otting and Matthew Otting; three step-great-great-grandchildren Alayla Cantrell, Addy Autry and Avery Otting also survive.

Funeral services for Mama Chris will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Riverside Baptist Church with Pastor Randy Lambert officiating. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m.

