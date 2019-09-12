Karen Smith age 63 of Cedar Bluff passed away Tuesday September 10th at her residence.
Funeral services will be 3 PM Thursday September 12th at Perry Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ric Manning officiating, burial will follow in Cherokee Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends 1 until 3 PM Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Cousins.
Survivors include mother, Blanche Smith of Cedar Bluff; brothers, Chuck (Judy) Smith of Simpsonville, SC. and Eric (Becky) Smith of Cedar Bluff; nieces Amy (Chris) Smith, Amber (Brandon) Laughlin and Autumn Smith; Great-nieces and nephews, Mason, Hayden, Brayden, Corinna and Juliana Smith, Tanner and Caroline Laughlin.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles R. Smith; grandparents, Charlie and Grace Smith, Paul and Maude Richerson.
Karen Smith was a native of Rome, Ga. and was of the Baptist Faith.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s or the family will accept flowers.
