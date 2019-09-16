John Paul Lecroy, age 79 of Centre, passed away Saturday, September 14th at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Graveside services will be 4:PM Monday, September 16th at Hebron Cemetery with Rev. Melvyn Salter officiating.
Survivors include daughters, Lynne (Jimmy) Wood of Mt. Juliet, TN, Cheryl (Don Burkett) Odam of Gadsden; niece, Linda Gail Stokes.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann Lecroy; brothers, Elbert, Guy, Roy, Harold; sisters, Mary, Ruby, Betty.
Mr. Lecroy was a native of Cherokee County, the son of the late William Elbert and Mildred Eliza Lindsey Lecroy, retired after 22 years of service in the Coast Guard as a Radioman Chief, he worked in radio and newspaper until his retirement in 2006 and was of the Baptist faith.
A special thank you to Amedisys Hospice, Gadsden Regional Medical Center and Cherokee Health and Rehab and to Jean Stone and Turgeon Lareau.
