Jerry Franklin Boyd, age 70, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. Boyd was born in Rome, Georgia on October 16, 1948, son of the late J. C. Boyd and the late Hazel Young Boyd. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Wanda Sue Ingram Boyd, on December 1, 2017. Mr. Boyd was a veteran of the U. S. Army serving during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Sherwood Forest Baptist Church and the Peace Officers Association. Mr. Boyd devoted most of his life to serving the residents of Floyd County with the Floyd County Police Department where he retired as a Detective following almost 41 years of service. He also volunteered for many years as a baseball coach where he mentored numerous young men. Mr. Boyd’s greatest joy in life came through helping others and caring for his family.

Survivors include a son, John Boyd and his wife, Amy; two granddaughters, Jacey Terrette and her husband, Austin, and Kendal Boyd; a brother, Ted Boyd and his wife, Dawn; a special aunt, Bertha Boyd; nieces, nephews and in-laws.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at 2pm at Sherwood Forest Baptist Church with Dr. Talmadge Barnes and Mr. Milt Travis officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 5 until 8pm.

Members of the Floyd County Police Department Honor Guard will serve as pallbearers.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.