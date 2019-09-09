Janice D. Brinson, age 61, of Rome, passed away at her residence on Friday, September 6, 2019. She was born in Rome, Ga on, November 26, 1957. She graduated from East Rome High School in 1975 and went on to earn a teaching degree from the University of Georgia. She enjoyed spending time with her children and her dog Ruby. She loved the beach and cheering on the Georgia Bulldogs. Janice is survived by her Son Bo Brinson, and her Daughter Beth Brinson, her mother Betty Russell and her three siblings, Bruce Downs, Terry Downs and Laura Downs. Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church in Rome on Thursday, September 12th at 10:00 am, with a memorial service to follow at, 11:00 am. Salmon Funeral Home and Cremation Services makes the announcement for the family.