James Junior “Bo” Waters, born December 25, 1944 to the late George Durham Waters and Dicie Fae Bearden passed away September 11, 2019 at Floyd Medical Center. Bo was preceded in death by parents and his wife, Teresa Diane Waters as well as his brothers, Leon Morrison and Bubba Morrison.

Mr. Waters served in the US. Navy and was stationed in Japan and Mexico. He was of the Baptist faith. He retired from General Electric where he worked for 31 years.

He is survived by his wife Linda Martin Waters whom he married in 2005, a son, Chris (Jennifer) Waters, step-son Michael (Judy) Crumbock, his brothers Glenn (June) Morrison, Donnie (Charlotte) Morrison, Mike Morrison and his sister Doris “Sissy” Bolt (David) and 6 grandchildren, Cody Waters, Alayah Morgan, Lorren Waters, Evan Waters, Aidan Morgan and Abby Waters. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in his honor to Heyman Hospice.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday September 14, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. until service hour at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165.

