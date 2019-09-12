James Franklin Kennamer, age 42, passed away at a local hospital surrounded by his loved ones. Jamey was born in Rome, GA on May 11, 1977, son of Joseph Kennamer and the late Sheila Kennamer. He worked at Rome Electric Motors up until he had his stroke. He was of baptist faith. Jamey enjoyed fishing and spending time with all of his kids. In addition to his mother he was proceeded in death by his paternal grandparents Son and Margie Storey, uncles Wayne and Ronnie Storey and paternal grandfather Walter Kennamer and a step brother Charles “Ashley” McGee. Jamey is survived by Jaclyn Perry his fiancé and mother of his children Cole LeCroy, Emily LeCroy and Jaycee Kennamer, Kristina Kennamer the mother of his children Erika LeClear, Austin Sprayberry, Carly Kennamer and Tristan Kennamer, his father and step mother Joseph(Becky) Kennamer his fiancé parents Ronald and Carol Perry, Brother Joseph Kennamer, special sisters-in-law’s Carrie(Chip) Fickett and Kelly(Michael) McFearin, step sisters Heather(Matt) Lowe and Jessica Lyons, a paternal grandmother Carolyn Perkins, and a great nephew and niece Brantlee and Brinlee Cook. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and all his special friends old and new that have been there with him through his life. Jamey will be cremated and at the request of his family there will be no memorial at this time. Jamey always had the love for fishing and the outdoors, so with that we will have a “Jamey Jam Party” In Cave spring park in a couple months after the weather cools down some. We will invite everyone to join once we have all details regarding that. Please continue to pray for the family especially all the kids.