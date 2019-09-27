Jack Harold Norton, age 90 of Centre, passed away Wednesday, September 25th at his residence.

Funeral services will be 4 PM Saturday, September 28th at Perry Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Melvyn Salter officiating; burial will follow in Cherokee Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3:30 PM Saturday, at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be members of the Centre Fire Department.

Survivors include daughters, Jackie (Martin) Souder of Cedar Bluff, Dina Brewster of Tucker’s Chapel; chosen daughter, Wanda Foster Sims of Glencoe; brother, Harvey Norton of Centre; sister, Margaret Ryan of Brandon MS; Special caregiver, granddaughter Sydney Souder; 7 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; several nieces & nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley Foster Norton.

Mr. Norton was a native of Cherokee County, the son of the late Ira Hanks and Bessie Trotter Norton, was a retired textile worker, he served on the Centre Fire Department for 37 years and was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church.

Donations may be made to the Centre Fire Department or the family will accept flowers.

A special thank you to the doctors and staff of Perry Medical Clinic.