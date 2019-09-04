Georgia House Majority Whip Trey Kelley (R-Cedartown) recently presented a State of Georgia flag to Eastside Elementary School Principal Wesley Cupp on Friday, August 30, 2019. The elementary school was also presented with a U.S. flag by Mr. Alan Dean, whose father was former State Senator Nathan Dean of Rockmart.

“As a state representative, one of my greatest pleasures is spending time at our local schools to meet the students and honor the faculty and staff for their hard work,” said Majority Whip Kelley. “I enjoyed my visit to Eastside Elementary, and I appreciate Mr. Dean for joining me during this special ceremony. This was especially meaningful since Alan’s father was a great leader and public servant in our district who dedicated much of his life to serving the citizens of Polk County.”

Commemorative flags of the United States and the State of Georgia are available through the Georgia Building Authority. These flags are presented in remembrance for veterans, family, friends, current members of the armed services, or to honor someone for a special accomplishment, service or retirement. Each one of these memorial flags has flown over the State Capitol and comes with a certificate of authenticity including the date on which it was flown.