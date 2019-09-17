High school football is back! Join Coosa Valley News and WJTH radio every Friday night for the best in high school football coverage! Join Tony Potts and Ken Fox as they bring you “In the Zone” starting at 5:30. Then starting at 7, listen as they bring you the CVN Game of the Week!

Click link below to LISTEN LIVE!

https://network1sports.com/station/wjth







Rockmart at Armuchee

Coosa at Chattooga

Gordon Lee at Darlington

Model at Dade County

Gordon Central at Pepperell

Rome at Carrolton

Johnson Ferry Christian at Unity Christian

Haralson County at Adairsville

Cartersville at Cherokee

Villa Rica at Cass

Woodland at Paulding County

North Cobb Christian at Trion

North Murray at Sonoraville

Cedartown at Southeast Whitfield