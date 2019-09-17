High school football is back! Join Coosa Valley News and WJTH radio every Friday night for the best in high school football coverage! Join Tony Potts and Ken Fox as they bring you “In the Zone” starting at 5:30. Then starting at 7, listen as they bring you the CVN Game of the Week!
Click link below to LISTEN LIVE!
https://network1sports.com/station/wjth
Rockmart at Armuchee
Coosa at Chattooga
Gordon Lee at Darlington
Model at Dade County
Gordon Central at Pepperell
Rome at Carrolton
Johnson Ferry Christian at Unity Christian
Haralson County at Adairsville
Cartersville at Cherokee
Villa Rica at Cass
Woodland at Paulding County
North Cobb Christian at Trion
North Murray at Sonoraville
Cedartown at Southeast Whitfield