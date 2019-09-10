High school football is back! Join Coosa Valley News and WJTH radio every Friday night for the best in high school football coverage! Join Tony Potts and Ken Fox as they bring you “In the Zone” starting at 5:30. Then starting at 7, listen as they bring you the CVN Game of the Week!
Click link below to LISTEN LIVE!
https://network1sports.com/station/wjth
Armuchee at Trion
Heritage at Pepperell
Kell at Rome
Unity Christian at Praise Academy
Adairsville at Coahulla Creek
McNair at Cartersville
Cass at Woodland
Calhoun at Sonoraville
Cedartown at Bremen
Rockmart at Heard County