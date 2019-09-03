High school football is back! Join Coosa Valley News and WJTH radio every Friday night for the best in high school football coverage! Join Tony Potts and Ken Fox as they bring you “In the Zone” starting at 5:30. Then starting at 7, listen as they bring you the CVN Game of the Week!

Click link below to LISTEN LIVE!

https://network1sports.com/station/wjth







Haralson County at Armuchee

Mt Zion at Coosa

Darlington at Sonoraville

Model at North Murray

Pickens at Pepperell

North Clayton at Rome

New Creation Christian at Unity Christian

Luella at Cartersville

Forsyth Central at Cass

Woodland at East Hall

Chattooga at Heritage, Catoosa

Trion at Dade County

Therrell at Calhoun

Gilmer at Gordon Central