Harvey Lamar Drake, age 80, of Rome passed away Friday September 6, 2019 at his residence.

Mr. Drake was born on May 16, 1939 to the late William Harvey Drake and Ollie Owens Drake. Mr. Drake was a graduate from Coosa High School in 1957. He worked at D&J Foundry for many years, Hon in Cedartown for 5 years, and also worked at GE for 10 years. Mr. Drake was a member at Coosa Masonic Lodge #622 F&AM. He was preceded in death by his first wife Ann Drake in 2007.

Survivors include his wife: Mary Drake; sons: Barry L. (Maria) Drake, Curtis Landers; grandchildren: Jennifer (Justin) Drake Croft, Rebecca (Curtis) Drake Free, Taylor Landers, and Michael Landers; great grandchildren: Holden Croft, and Matthew Free; and sister: Sandra Drake Huskey.

Graveside and interment services will be held at 11 A.M. on Tuesday September 10, 2019 at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with Rev. Billy Edmondson officiating and Coosa Masonic Lodge #622 F&AM conducting Masonic graveside rites. The family will receive friends from 10 A.M. until 11 A.M. on Tuesday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165.