Harvel Hugh Anderson, 81 of Centre, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 at his residence.

Funeral services will be held Sunday at 3 P.M. at the Perry Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Zac Clay, Rev. Eugene Burgess and Rev. Ricky Pollard officiating. Burial will follow in Cherokee Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2:30 P.M. Sunday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pine Grove Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Kathleen Young Anderson, four daughters, Susan Allison of Las Vegas, NV, Karon (Kimball) Parker of Centre, Sharon (Van) Smart of Piedmont and Cindy Wyres of Centre; grandchildren, Adam (Rachel) Parker, Kris (Rachel) Parker, Samantha (Jeffrey) Knight, Kimberly Parker, Johnathon Wyres, Sarah (Dakota) Deberry, Laura Allison, April (Robert) Siebert; great-grandchildren, Will, Ben and Sam Parker and Mason Siebert.

Mr. Anderson was a native of Cherokee County, the son of the late Donald William and Annie Ruth Wilson Anderson, was retired from Union State Bank and was a member of the Pine Grove Baptist Church.

Pallbearers include Adam Parker, Kris Parker, Jonathon Wyres, Jeffrey Knight, Dakota Deberry, Robert Siebert and Justin Hicks.