Caring completely for patients has always been the heart of Harbin Clinic’s mission and recently, the largest physician-owned multispecialty clinic in Northwest Georgia has been nationally recognized for doing just that.

The National Committee for Quality Assurance – a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of healthcare – has recognized Harbin Clinic practices and physicians for their exemplary patient-focused strategy to providing care.

“Harbin Clinic is pleased to partner with the NCQA which recognizes physicians and practice sites for their individual and collective commitment to quality healthcare,” explains Harbin Clinic Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ed McBride. “I am excited to announce that every primary care practice within Harbin has received recognition from the NCQA for their commitment to providing high quality, cost-effective care.”

That means that across the board, all Harbin Clinic primary care offices place patients at the forefront of care, building relationships between patients and their clinical care teams. Practices that earn this recognition have made a commitment to continuous quality improvement and a patient-centered approach to care.

“NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home Recognition raises the bar in defining high-quality care by emphasizing access, health information technology and coordinated care focused on patients,” said NCQA President Margaret E. O’Kane. “Recognition shows that Harbin Clinic has the tools, systems and resources to provide its patients with the right care, at the right time.”

The following practices have received NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home Recognition:

Harbin Clinic Family Medicine Practices

Family Medicine Adairsville

Family Medicine Armuchee

Family Medicine Calhoun

Family Medicine Cartersville

Family Medicine Cedartown

Family Medicine Rome

Family Medicine Summerville

Sumner Family Medicine

Harbin Clinic Internal Medicine Practices

Internal Medicine Rome

Singh Internal Medicine

Harbin Clinic Pediatrics

Ansley Park Pediatrics

Pediatric Cardiology Cartersville

Pediatric Cardiology Rome

Pediatrics Adairsville

Pediatrics Cartersville

Pediatrics Cedartown

Pediatrics Rome

NCQA Recognition for Diabetes, Heart/Stroke and Specialty Care

“In addition to Patient-Centered Medical Home Recognition, many of our physicians receive individual recognition for their commitment to the prevention, identification, and treatment of cardiovascular illness (Heart/Stroke Recognition) and diabetes care, as well as, patient-centered specialty care in medical and radiation oncology,” says Dr. McBride. “Join me in congratulating each of these honorees for the care they provide to patients throughout Northwest Georgia and the surrounding region.”

Physicians who are recognized under Patient-Centered Specialty Practice Recognition have demonstrated commitment to patient-centered care and clinical quality through: streamlined referral processes and care coordination with referring clinicians, timely patient and caregiver-focused care management and continuous clinical quality improvement.

Physicians earning PCSP Recognition are Medical Oncologists Dr. Melissa Dillmon and Dr. Dilawar Khan and Radiation Oncologists Dr. Matt Mumber and Dr. J.C. Abdou.

NCQA’s Heart/Stroke Recognition means that clinicians have met standards showing they are providing high quality, evidence-based care to patients with cardiovascular disease and/or stroke.

Physicians earning Heart/Stroke Recognition are Internist Dr. Amar Singh and Cardiologists Dr. Charles Baggett, Dr. Rahul Garg, Dr. Charles Jackson, Dr. Christopher Merrit, Dr. Hunter Myers, Dr. Himanshu Patel, Dr. Hector Picon, Dr. Maxwell Prempeh, Dr. Robert Styperek and Dr. Mike Ware.

The Diabetes Recognition Program recognizes clinicians who use evidence-based measures to provide quality care to their patients with diabetes. Recognition makes you part of an elite group that is publicly recognized for providing the highest level of diabetes care.

Harbin Clinic primary care physicians earning this NCQA distinction are: Dr. Amar Singh, Dr. Robert Puckett, Dr. Thomas Self, Dr. Jayson Fields, Dr. Glenn Hittel, Dr. Lisa Sward, Dr. Kate Raymond, Dr. Ahed Mansoura, Dr. Fernando Molina, Dr. Shalina Reddy, Dr. Robert Sullivan, Dr. Todd Robinson, Dr. Heather Pryor, Dr. Randolph Sumner, Dr. Poonam Singh, Dr. Frank Hamption, Dr. Chris Sward, Dr. Joseph Baker, Dr. Katharine Ammons, Dr. Raul Gonzalez, Dr. Robert Smith, Dr. Mourad Nessim, Dr. Karen Eberhart, Dr. Brian McNeice, Dr. Chris Knitig and Dr. Robert Pyle.