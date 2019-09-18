Floyd County Schools’ (FCS) four-year graduation rate for the Class of 2019 of 93.3% ranks FCS as one of the top 35 school systems in the state, according to data released today by the Georgia Department of Education. This rate also exceeds the State’s four-year rate of 82%.

“Achieving a historically high graduation rate is no accident and maintaining a rate of 93% is an extremely difficult task,” said John Parker, FCS Assistant Superintendent and Chief Academic Officer. “This is the culmination of 13 years of hard work and perseverance by our students. Graduation is a point of focus for us and is a clear indicator of student success.”

In addition to the system graduation rate topping 93%, all four high schools in the system were also above 90% in the state report. Armuchee High had the highest graduation rate in the system at 95.7%, Pepperell High wasn’t far behind with 95.4%, Model High had a rate of 92.7%, and Coosa High completed the trend of all county high school graduation rates above 90% at 90.1%.

“High school graduation is a significant achievement in the lives of our students, but it does not happen by coincidence. It is the culmination of the hard work that our students, parents, teachers, staff members, and community put in over many years,” said John Rhodarmer, principal of Armuchee High. “Everyone in the Armuchee Schools community should be proud of this graduation rate. This couldn’t have been accomplished without them.”

“I am so proud of our students, teachers, and administrators for achieving a graduation rate above 93% for the fourth year in a row,” said Dr. Jeff Wilson, FCS Superintendent. “This comes on the eve of our system being recognized by the state for our outstanding graduation rate of 86.1% for students with disabilities. We have a wonderful school board that supports instruction, and we will continue to work hard. It is a great day in Floyd County Schools!”

Rome High School received 93.3 percent rate in 2018-2019.

“We are looking at these numbers and, in addition to focusing on our students in their senior year, we are continuing to enhance programs to better prepare our underclassmen for graduation,” said Rome City Schools Superintendent Louis Byars. “Our mission of graduating our entire student population ready for college or for work remains at the forefront of our educational goals system wide, and we feel that the opportunities we have planned will allow us to increase this number.”