The Georgia DOT is holding an open house on Tuesday, September 17, to discuss proposed improvements to Cassville-White Road.

Bartow County residents are encouraged attend the open house to offer their comments and feedback from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the GDOT District 6 office located at 30 Great Valley Parkway, White, Georgia.

“We always appreciate it when residents take the time to let us know their thoughts about a project,” said Grant Waldrop, district engineer at the Georgia DOT office in White.

The proposed project would replace the two traffic lights at the I-75 northbound and southbound ramps with modern roundabouts to reduce delays during peak hours caused by vehicles turning left onto the interstate ramps.



Attendees of the open house can review the project, ask questions, and express any concerns they might have about proposed improvements.

“The feedback from the public goes a long way in our planning,” Waldrop said. “The open house gives us a chance to hear directly from the people most affected by our projects.”