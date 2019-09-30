George Ellis Harris, age 70, of Rome, GA, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019, at Coliseum Health System of Macon, GA.

A native of Rome and Floyd County, George was born December 15, 1948, son of the late Ellis Howard Harris and Cleo Elizabeth Pierce Harris. He was a member of Sunny Hill Baptist Church. In his youth, George worked with his parents at Ellis Harris Grocery. He had also worked with Crown Craft Textiles and Mohawk Carpets before retiring from Walgreens Drug Store. George loved traveling, collecting coffee mugs as he traveled, music and watching television.

George is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Ellen and David Goddard, of Rome; brother and sister-in-law, John and Linda Harris, of Hixson, TN; two aunts, Lucille Jones and Mary Rutledge, both of Rome. Five nieces, three nephews along with several cousins, and other relatives and friends also survive.

There will be a Gathering of Friends on Monday evening, September 30, 2019, at Salmon Funeral Home where the family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m.

The family wishes to express there thanks to Medical Management Rehab of Macon and Hartland Hospice of Macon for their care of George.

